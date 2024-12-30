Lalong Distributes More Empowerment Items To Constituents

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Sen. Simon Bako Lalong in continuation to reach out to his constituents towards empowering them for economic prosperity has presented more empowerment items to some selected persons from the six local Government Areas.

Lalong while making a symbolic presentation of the items at the Senatorial headquarters Shendam on Monday said the items were part of his Zonal Intervention Projects facilitated through the National Directorate for Employment (NDE).

He said the presentation had to be made symbolically as a precaution to avoid large gatherings of people which is being discouraged as a result of recent tragic incidences around the country.

He however said the items will be distributed to all the beneficiaries across the six local Governments of the zone through the necessary channels with assurances that more will be acquired for distribution in the coming months.

Lalong said the items which include computers, sewing machines, refrigerators and grinding machines were especially targeted at empowering women and youths within the zone.

Senator Lalong urged the beneficiaries to put them into proper use and create economic opportunities for self-sustenance, warning against resale and misuse.

He thanked the Director General of the National Directorate for Employment Mr. Silas Agara and the State Coordinator Mr. Emma Dimka for making the process simple and seamless.

The State Coordinator Mr. Emma Dimka on behalf of the DG NDE commended Senator Lalong for his passion and love for his constituents.

He said the NDE will continue to partner with him in opening opportunities for his constituents to create jobs and be empowered for self-sustenance.

The beneficiaries were full of appreciation for the empowerment of their Senator whom they described as a man who makes a silent impact without too much noise.

They affirmed that the gesture is a symbol of quality representation that they have been yearning for over the years.

After the presentation, Senator Lalong visited the Shendam clinic to see himself ongoing free medical intervention by GUDO as part of its end-of-year activities.

