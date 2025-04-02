Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Simon Bako Lalong, has paid a condolence visit to a renowned Muslim cleric and some bereaved families in Jos.

Lalong, accompanied by his former Secretary to the Government, Danladi Atu, and some Commissioners, first visited the residence of Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, the National Chairman of the Council of Ulamas, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), to commiserate with him over the death of his Second Deputy Chairman, SSaeed Hassan, who recently passed away.

Describing his death as a great loss to the organization and its members, Lalong noted that the late Cleric had made significant contributions to the growth and impact of JIBWIS in society.

He emphasized that the vacuum created by his passing would be deeply felt, as he was a pillar of support to the leadership and members of the organization.

The Senator prayed for God’s forgiveness for the late Saeed Hassan and asked for his eternal rest, acknowledging the legacies of love, hard work, and unity that he cherished and promoted.

Lalong also used the opportunity to appreciate Jingir for his continuous support and prayers for peace and unity over the years, commending his role in fostering harmony.

In response, Jingir expressed gratitude to Lalong and his entourage for the visit.

He described the deceased as a man of peace and a trustworthy ally.

The cleric further praised Lalong for his passion for peace and progress, recalling his tenure as Governor of Plateau State, during which he ensured inclusivity by carrying all segments of society along.

He also commended the Senator for standing with the people and working with the Federal Government to ensure justice, peace, and progress.

Lalong later visited the residence of late Ali Barde to console his family over the passing of their father, who was once a Board Member of Plateau United.

Additionally, the Senator visited the former Secretary of the Plateau APC, Hon. Bashir Musa Sati, to wish him well as he recovers from a recent health challenge.

