Lalong Congratulates NIPSS Director General, Omotayo On Reappointment

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has congratulated the Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, on his reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Lalong, in a press statement he signed and issued in Jos on Thursday, described the reappointment as a well-deserved recognition of Prof. Omotayo’s outstanding leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication to advancing policy research and strategic thinking in Nigeria.

He noted that under Prof. Omotayo’s leadership, NIPSS has continued to strengthen its role as Nigeria’s foremost policy think-tank, providing critical ideas and recommendations that support good governance, national development, and strategic planning.

The Senator also commended President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in Prof. Omotayo, saying the decision reflects the administration’s commitment to continuity, institutional stability, and the promotion of merit in key national institutions.

Senator Lalong expressed confidence that Prof. Omotayo will continue to build on the achievements recorded at the institute and further enhance its contribution to national policy formulation and leadership development.

He wished the NIPSS Director General greater success and wisdom as he continues to lead the institute in shaping ideas and strategies for Nigeria’s progress.