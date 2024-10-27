Lalong Condoles Gbong Gwom Jos Over Death Of Brother

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has condoled the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba over the recent demise of his younger brother Hon. Timothy Buba.

Lalong said he was devastated by the news of the death of late Timothy as he personally knew the deceased with whom he had interactions severally.

He described him as a humble and principled person who served the people courageously during his term as Chairman, Jos North Local Government Council among other assignments he carried out.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort the family.

While responding, the Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba said the family was grieved by the death of their brother, but had taken solace in the will of God who has power over life and death.

He thanked Senator Lalong for taking his time to personally come and condole the family, describing the gesture as an act of humility, kindness and solidarity.

The Gbong Gwom urged the Senator to continue to work hard in pushing the interest of Plateau State at the Federal level and bringing development to the people.

