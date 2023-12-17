Lalong Condoles Families Of Ex-HoS Hyat, Ex-Labour Ministry Perm Sec

The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has visited the family of the former Head of Service, Plateau State Engr Sunday Hyat to condole with them over the demise of their father.

Lalong accompanied by former Secretary to the State Government Prof Danladi Abok Atu, former Commissioners, Serving Local Government Chairmen and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency Yusuf Gagdi expressed sadness over the loss of the former head of service whom he described as a hardworking and honest gentleman.

According to a statement by his special adviser media, Dr Makut Macham on Sunday, the minister noted that though Hyat’s passing is painful, the family and his friends should be consoled by his worthy legacies of service, humility, kindness and diligence which saw him being entrusted with numerous positions of responsibility.

Lalong said Hyat was a godly man who did his best to serve Plateau State and Nigeria without seeking to confer advantage to himself or his family.

Responding, the family thanked the Minister and former Governor for the visit and said they were consoled by the positive testimonials about their late father as well as the words of encouragement.

The Minister was also at the residence of former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education (Secondary) Mr. Istifanus John, brother to immediate past Commissioner for Agric and Rural Development Dr. Hosea Istifanus Finangwai to condole them over his death.

He described the late Permanent Secretary as a man who gave his all in service of Plateau State and Nigeria raising many young ones through his calling as a teacher.

The family thanked the Minister of Labour and Employment for the visit and said they were consoled that their father lived a fruitful life and served God with all his heart.