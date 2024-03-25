Lalong Condemns Violent Clash In Mikang

…calls for restraint as he urges a thorough investigation

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has condemned the violent clash which occurred at the Ponglong area of Lalin District of Mikang Local Government Area, between citizens of Montol and Taroh tribes.

The violence which reportedly led to the loss of some lives, injuries, destruction of properties and rustling of animals is said to have been instigated by a land dispute between the two neighbours.

Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued on Monday in Jos by his

Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham while commiserating with the victims of the violence described the condemnable occurrence as unfortunate and called for a thorough investigation to unravel the issues leading to the clash.

He admonished the citizens to give peace a chance and adopt dialogue to settle whatever differences might occur rather than resort to violence which does no good to all parties.

The Senator called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to get to the root of the matter by ensuring that total calm returns to the area while those who masterminded the violence are brought to justice.

He said as the Senator representing the area, he will closely monitor the situation to see that such an ugly incident does not occur again while those who suffered injuries and losses are not left alone.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has expressed outright dismay over the reported communal skirmishes between some communities in Langtang -North and Mikang Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Party in a statement in Jos Signed by the Asst.Publicity Secretary. Hon. Nimzing Pyennap noted that it is rather sad that people who had been living together for decades could resort to violence at the slightest misunderstanding.

According to the Party, it is unfortunate and disheartening that the situation escalated to the loss of lives and property which ordinarily could have been avoided.

The statement added that it is painful and retrogressive that the two local government areas which hitherto witnessed relative peace and existed harmoniously could now be living at daggers drawn.

The APC noted that resorting to violence or self-help is not always the solution to solving problems but rather an amicable settlement.

The statement enjoined the warring parties in the dispute, to sheath swords and allow good reasoning to prevail for the immediate resolution of the dispute.

The APC commended the security agencies and the traditional rulers in the areas, for rising to the occasion and expressed the hope that such ugly situation would not reoccur.

The Party sympathised with the families who were affected, as well as those who lost their loved ones and property in the crisis.