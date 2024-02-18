Lalong Condemns Murder Of Plateau APC Spokesperson, Namang

…calls for arrest of perpetrators

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed shock over the gruesome murder of the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang who was killed by gunmen in Pankshin shortly after arriving from a funeral event in Mangu.

Lalong who expressed his sadness in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham said he was devastated by the news of the barbaric killing of the APC spokesperson who was an accomplished journalist, politician and community leader.

He described the act as unfortunate and condemnable, urging the security agencies to swing into action and ensure that the killers of Mr Namang are fished out and brought to justice.

He said although it is too early to conclude on the motives behind the assassination of the Plateau APC spokesperson, his death is certainly a big loss to his immediate family and the APC in the State and nation at large.

The Senator said the late Hon. Sylvanus Namang was an accomplished journalist and media manager who rose to the peak of his career and retired successfully before taking part in active politics where he gave the APC sound visibility upon taking over as State Publicity Secretary.

The former Governor commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed to God to comfort them at this difficult time, assuring them that the APC family will do everything possible to unearth those behind his gruesome murder and ensure they face justice.