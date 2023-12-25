Lalong Condemns Christmas Eve Attacks On Plateau Communities

Former Labour Minister and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has described the Christmas Eve attacks on various communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin Ladi Local Government Councils as another barbaric act of crisis merchants who are bent on making the State unstable.

While commiserating with the affected communities and the Government of Plateau State over the attacks, Lalong described the unfortunate incident coming during the Christmas season as a calculated attempt to cause chaos and incite citizens towards hatred and disunity.

Senator Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued by Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham condemned the attacks on innocent citizens which he said must be seen as the criminal act it is and not given any justification or interpretations.

Lalong called on the Government to mobilise the security agencies and remain resolute in going after the terrorists to bring the enterprise to an end and get justice for the victims.

The former Plateau Governor also called on the citizens to be vigilant and adopt surveillance measures that will enable the security agencies to deal with such attackers swiftly and decisively.