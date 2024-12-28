Lalong Commission NSCDC Security Facility In Ajikamai, Pledges Commitment To Address Insecurity

Share

Worried by the incidences of crimes as well as attacks on citizens of his Constituency, particularly farmers and business people, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has felicitated the establishment of a security post to be managed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ajikamai-Nyak Shendam Local Government.

Senator Lalong While Commissioning the security post on Saturday at his home town Ajikamai described as unacceptable the situation where traders, farmers and other law-abiding citizens intermittently face harassment from criminals who make life difficult for them.

He said the establishment of the NSCDC security facility in Ajikamai will not only address the concerns of the people around the area but also boost the security and safety of the students and staff of the Federal Polytechnic Nyak, located in the community.

He said he was moved to facilitate the establishment of the security post having seen the efforts of the community which showed determination to collaborate with the security agencies in tackling crime.

According to Senator Lalong, the Southern Zone which is a thriving agricultural area cannot be allowed to fall into the hands of criminals who seek to exploit, intimidate and harass law-abiding citizens.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for giving marching orders to security agencies to ensure that farmers go to their farms without fear of attacks as well as for creating the Ministry of Livestock Development which will empower the people.

The Senator advised the youths to shun criminality and come forward to be empowered to engage in productive ventures.

He disclosed that the road linking the area with Taraba State is being included in the Budget as part of his efforts to make life easier for the people.

The Senator said he is working with the NSCDC to establish similar security posts in other vulnerable locations across the Senatorial District especially Namu in QuanPan LGA to complement the security efforts already on ground.

In his remarks, the Long Gamai of Gamailand HRH Miskoom Martin Shaldas III thanked Senator Lalong for responding to the concerns of his constituents and embarking on several interventions beyond security.

He commended the Senator for his passion to transform the Southern Zone beyond what he did as Governor, assuring him that the traditional institution would stand with him all the way.

The Plateau State NSCDC Commandant Ishaku Musa said the Commandant General of the Corps is deeply appreciative of the support and collaboration he has received from Senator Lalong right from when he was Governor.

He said the security post would go a long way in providing officers and men of the Corps the comfort and logistics to settle down and deal with criminals threatening the peace and well-being of the people.

The Commandant therefore warned criminals to change their ways or be ready to be confronted and arrested by his men who are well-trained and empowered to deal with all forms of criminality.

Commandant Ishaku also appealed to the citizens to collaborate with the NSCDC and other security agencies by giving timely intelligence and fishing out criminals.

Senator Lalong later proceeded to Tunkus in Mikang Local Government for the annual cultural festival of the Tehl people where he commended the organisers and emphasized the role that culture and tradition play in bringing people together and fostering unity.

He offered support to the organisers and assured them that he would continue to give them positive and impactful representation at the Senate.

Senator Lalong was also at Yelwa to condole with a bereaved family who lost a loved one.

Share

Please follow and like us: