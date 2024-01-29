Lalong Commiserates With Ex-Plateau Gov Over Mother’s Demise

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong has commiserated with former Governor of Plateau State Chief Joshua Chibi Dariye over the demise of his mother, Mama Saratu Dariye.

Senator Lalong described the death of Mama Saratu as not only a huge loss to the Dariye family but to Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said the matriarch of the Dariye family lived a life full of blessings and served her generation with dignity, love and compassion.

Lalong said the fruits of her labour and sacrifices have been evident in the impact her children and those associated with her have made in various fields of endeavour which is a good testimony that will continue to be celebrated.

He therefore extends on behalf of his family and the people of Plateau South Senatorial District, heartfelt condolences to the former Governor of Plateau His Excellency Chief Joshua Chibi Dariye and all members of the Dariye family.

While urging them to accept Mama’s death as the will of God, Senator Lalong reminded them that they have every reason to celebrate her life and sacrifices, as well as do everything within their power to sustain her legacies.

He prayed to God to grant her eternal rest forgive her sins, and console the family.