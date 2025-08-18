Lalong Commiserates With APC Nat’l Chairman Over Mother’s Demise

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has received with immense sadness the demise of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe, who passed on at the age of 83.

Senator Lalong, in a message issued on Monday, sympathised with the APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and the entire members of the family over the loss of their matriarch.

Lalong said her demise leaves a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill, considering her years of service to God and humanity.

He acknowledged her passion for the gospel, having worked at several locations with her late husband as Christian missionaries, touching lives, raising leaders and bringing salvation to the unsaved.

Senator Lalong described her as a fulfilled woman who paid her dues and raised children who have grown to be responsible citizens of society, in addition to many others she mentored.

According to him, while her death is a painful experience, there are many reasons to thank God for a productive life that impacted many across Nigeria and elsewhere.

Senator Lalong said her legacies of love, compassion, godliness and honesty will continue to be cherished by the family she has left behind, particularly her son, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who only recently took up responsibility as National Chairman of the ruling APC.

He prays to God to grant her eternal rest and comfort the family.