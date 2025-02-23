Lalong Commends NCPC For Exemplary Conduct

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Lalong has commended Pilgrims from Plateau State and contingent from the Federal Government, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) for their exemplary conduct during the ongoing pilgrimage to the holy land of Israel.

Lalong who spoke at the presentation of Certificates and JP badges to the Pilgrims held at Tabar Hotel Nazareth, Israel said he was impressed with the orderly conduct of the pilgrims who did not only use the time to pray for Nigeria and Plateau State but also devoted time to reflect on their faith and renew their belief in Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.

According to him, his participation in the pilgrimage exercise afforded him an opportunity to also devote time to renew his faith and recommit to serving humanity.

He appreciated the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission for organising a smooth exercise that saw pilgrims visiting holy sites in Jordan and Israel without any problems.

Lalong also commended the tour operators for an excellent organisation that enabled the Pilgrims to fulfil their life desires of stepping on various places that Jesus, his disciples and other early believers walked thousands of years ago.

He especially thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang for their support to Plateau State and federal contingents towards performing the exercise.

Executive Secretary of the NCPC Bishop Stephen Adegbite represented by Mr. Simon Asoh, North Central Coordinator expressed gratitude to the Pilgrims for abiding by the guidelines on the pilgrimage which made it seamless.

Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board Rev. Wanson Yusufu Bagu said the pilgrimage exercise has been remarkable thanks to the support of Governor Caleb Mutfwang who ensured that all the board needed was approved for the exercise.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Nigerian Embassy in the State of Israel Mr. Ode Ezekiel Ekwe said the conduct of the Pilgrims was very much appreciated as it further solidifies the relationship between the two countries.

Head of the tour agency Shadia Tabar thanked the Plateau State Government for consistently bringing pilgrims to the holy land and also appreciated former Governor Simon Lalong for his partnership in the process during his tenure.

