Lalong Charges Plateau Pilgrims To Pray For Nigeria

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong has charged intending Christian pilgrims from the State to the holy land to pray for the peace of Nigeria and its leaders.

Senator Lalong while addressing the intending Pilgrims at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja said the journey to Pilgrimage is an opportunity for deep spiritual reflection and rejuvenation.

He said the spiritual exercise provides the platform for Christians to renew their faith in God by connecting with biblical sites and stepping in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and his disciples.

Lalong who is a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs said the exercise is a time to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for wisdom to continue to renew the hope of Nigerians to have a better nation.

He also charged them to pray for the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang who has facilitated their participation in this year’s pilgrimage and ask God for wisdom to guide him to serve the State well.

Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board Rev. Dr. Juan Zumbes admonished the intending Pilgrims to conduct themselves well and shun any act that will bring disgrace to the State and the nation.

He said anyone who attempts to abscond will bear the consequences of his actions as tight arrangements have been made to frustrate such misdemeanour.

A member of the NCPC Board Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly also asked the intending Pilgrims to be of good behaviour and do well to draw the spiritual benefits of their journey.

He said President Bola Tinubu has done a lot to ensure that the exercise is smooth and without any encumbrances and as such, they should reciprocate by making the exercise worthwhile.

Share

Please follow and like us: