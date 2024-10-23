Lalong Celebrates Nentawe On Appointment As Humanitarian Minister

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of the State, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Dr Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction by President Bola Tinubu.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his media aide, Dr Makut Simon Macham said that the appointment of Dr Nentawe is well deserved as he is an accomplished academic, development advocate and public administrator with impeccable records of service.

Senator Lalong extends immense appreciation to President Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to appoint a replacement for Plateau State at the Federal Executive Council.

He said this has brought to an end the concerns and apprehension raised by the people of Plateau State during the waiting period.

Lalong said the President’s choice of Dr. Nentawe is appropriate as he brings into the Federal Cabinet, wide experience and a team spirit that will enable him to serve the nation and ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda is implemented.

While wishing him a successful tenure of service, Lalong says he is confident of his capacity to deliver and not only make Nigeria proud but ensure that Mr President and Plateau State are not put to shame.

He urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in helping Mr. President deal with the myriad of Humanitarian challenges and poverty-related matters across the country.

It would be recalled that a Ministerial vacancy for Plateau State arose after Senator Lalong moved to the Senate from his position as Minister of Labour and Employment.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda was the Plateau State APC Governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Share

