Lalong Celebrates NCDC MD, Tsenyil On Birthday

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, has felicitated the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, on the occasion of his birthday.

Senator Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Tuesday in Jos, described Dr Tsenyil as a consummate professional, a dependable ally, and a patriotic public servant whose career has been defined by integrity, competence, loyalty and commitment to service.

He recalls with pride their long-standing working relationship, which spans several years, noting that Dr Tsenyil served with distinction as Accountant General of Plateau State during his tenure as Governor, and also worked closely with him during his time as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, where he proved himself to be diligent, dependable and deeply committed to the success of government.

According to Senator Lalong, Dr Tsenyil’s appointment as Managing Director/CEO of the NCDC is well deserved, given his track record of excellence, administrative depth and passion for making a meaningful impact in public service.

He commends Dr Tsenyil for bringing the same zeal, professionalism and vision to the NCDC, expressing confidence that under his leadership, the Commission will deliver on its mandate and contribute significantly to the development, peace and prosperity of the North Central region.

Senator Lalong wishes Dr Tsenyil many more years of good health, wisdom and strength as he continues to serve the nation with dedication and patriotism.