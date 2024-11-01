Lalong Celebrates Ex-Plateau Gov, Sir Tapgun At 79

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has celebrated with an elder statesman and former Governor of Plateau State, Miskoom Fidelis NaanmiapTapgun, KSM, CON on his 79th birthday.

Lalong in a Press statement signed and issued by Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham congratulates Sir Tapgun for marking another year in good health and continuing to contribute to the development of the society.

He says the elder statesman has impacted so many lives over the years through mentorship and exemplary service in various offices he has occupied such as Governor, Ambassador and Minister among others.

According to Senator Lalong, Sir Tapgun’s political life has inspired many young ones to seek public offices for service and public good because he has remained contented and more interested in uplifting others rather than engaging in self-aggrandizement.

He commends Sir Tapgun for his service to the church, and community and for supporting the development of Gamailand through various contributions and support.

Senator Lalong while wishing him many more years of good health and divine protection, urged him to remain committed to offering his wealth of experience, wisdom and counsel towards the development of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: