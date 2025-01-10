Lalong Celebrates Ex-Commissioner, Manjang On 64th Birthday

Share

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong has celebrated his former Commissioner of Information and Communication Hon. Daniel Bitrus Manjang on his 64th birthday.

Senator Lalong described Manjang as a thoroughbred Communication specialist, politician and administrator who has contributed immensely to the development of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He recalls the contributions of Hon. Manjang to the successes of the Rescue Administration where he gave his best in communicating the programmes and projects of the administration.

Lalong acknowledges the commitment of Hon. Manjang to the progress and development of his immediate community, his professional body and the Church where he has brought to bear his theological knowledge in the propagation of the gospel.

He also commended his resilience and commitment to mentoring the younger generation in politics, the media and social service to humanity.

While wishing the Veteran Journalists many more years of God’s blessings and divine protection, Lalong prays that Hon. Manjang will continue to enjoy good health and strength.

