Lalong Celebrates Appointment Of Kemi Nandap As CG NIS

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated DCG, Kemi Nanna Nandap on her well-deserved appointment as Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lalong in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media Dr Makut Simon Macham said her appointment is not surprising to him because he bears witness to her patriotism, honesty, excellence and passion for a better Nigeria.

He said her elevation to the highest position in the service validates the many years of sacrifice in various positions and responsibilities given to her.

“I recall with a sense of fulfillment your duty tour in Plateau State as State Comptroller during my tenure as Executive Governor where you performed excellently and contributed enormously to tackling the security challenges in the State. I also feel proud that your experience in Plateau is recognized as a high point in your career”.

Lalong further said he does not doubt that she will succeed in this national assignment giving her discipline, passion, and humility.

He said as a proud daughter of Plateau State, she will be given support and prayers towards ensuring that she succeeds in implementing Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the Nigerian Immigration Service.