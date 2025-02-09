Lalong Celebrates APC Deputy Nat’l Sec, Fuanter At 60

Share

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has celebrated with the Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Barrister Festus Fuanter on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Senator Lalong said the special occasion presents an opportunity to celebrate Barrister Fuanter for his achievements and contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued in Jos by his Media Aide Dr. Makut Macham described Barr. Fuanter is an achiever who has touched the lives of many in society positively particularly the less privileged.

He appreciated his contributions to the political development of Plateau State and Nigeria having served in various capacities including Commissioner for Lands and Survey under the APC Rescue Administration as well as the Deputy National Secretary of the ruling APC where he has continued to deploy his experience and patriotism.

Senator Lalong also acknowledges the mentoring role that Barrister Festus Fuanter continues to engage with the upcoming generation at both Federal, State and local levels.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings and good health, Senator Lalong urges him to remain steadfast in contributing to the building of a prosperous nation taking advantage of his role in nurturing a strong APC that will meet the aspirations and hopes of Nigerians.

