Lalong Celebrates Akume At 71

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and leader of the APC in Plateau State Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has felicitated with Secretary to the Government of President Federation Senator George Akume on his 71st birthday.

Lalong in a congratulatory message on behalf of himself and the Plateau APC Family issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the Secretary to Government of the Federation has continued to provide purposeful leadership support in executing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the former Benue State Governor and one-time Federal legislator has been an advocate for good governance, accountability, transparency and development throughout his political career.

Senator Lalong added that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has given the Tinubu Administration stability through steering the bureaucracy of governance and making sure that there is smooth synergy between various arms of Government as well as proper coordination among Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He particularly acknowledged the support, collaboration and goodwill the SGF has extended towards the APC family in Plateau State in his personal and official capacities.

Lalong while wishing him many more years of God’s blessings, divine health and protection, urged him to continue to serve the nation with patriotism, diligence and excellence as he has been doing over the years.

