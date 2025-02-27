Lalong Bids Farewell To Late Shitgurum At Funeral Rites

Share

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of the State, Simon Bako Lalong, has joined thousands of sympathisers, including family, friends and associates of late businessman Dr Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum to bid him farewell at a funeral event in his hometown, Kwande, Quan’Pan Local Government of Plateau State.

Speaking on behalf of friends and associates of the deceased, Senator Lalong said his relationship with the late Shitgurum has come a long way, and he can testify to his good heart, generosity, patience and compassion.

He said the loss of Godfrey is one that will affect many of his benefactors, especially the poor and needy who relied on him for so many things.

Lalong condoled with the immediate family and appealed that they use the death of Godfrey Bawa to unite and make the family strong.

He prayed to God to forgive his sins and grant his soul eternal rest as well as comfort the family.

In his Homily, Prof. Monsignor Cletus Gotan asked the sympathisers, especially his family, to be comforted by the fact that he played a very significant role in the development of the society.

He acknowledged that the late businessman was compassionate and responsive to the needs of others even as he used his resources, gifts and talents in helping to discover the gifts of many.

Gotan said the Bible warned that there is judgment after death, which is not only inevitable but comes without notice.

This, he said, should encourage people to seek to please God always and not look for ways to gratify their flesh.

The Long Gamai of Gamailand HRH Miskoom Martin Shaldas III also condoled the family as well as the Kwo Chiefdom for the loss of Godfrey Bawa, whose legacy of love and commitment to the Church and community remains paramount.

A member of the family, Dr Chris Maiyaki, thanked sympathisers for paying their last respects to their son and identified with the family at this time of loss.

