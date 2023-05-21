Lalong Best Suited For SGF, Group Tells Tinubu

The Asiwaju Progressives Vanguard (APV) has urged the incoming administration to appoint Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In a statement signed by Adelabu Adebayo, its President-General, the group said Governor Lalong is best suited for the job owing to his rich track record, experience, and pedigree.

Adebayo noted that Lalong understands Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Action Plan and would contribute towards his goals for greater economic growth of the nation.

Outlining the roles of the SGF, he added that the Plateau governor will effortlessly “monitor and coordinate the implementation of government policies and programs while serving as the frontline advisory institution of the Presidency”.

As governor for eight years, Adebayo added that Lalong anchored his administration on peace, security, good governance, infrastructural development, and sustainable economic rebirth.

He said the governor also boats of legislative experience having served as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, adding that this will be crucial in the interaction between the lawmakers and executives.

Adebayo further stated that Lalong is a proven achiever with efficiency in service and capacity to advise the President on key policies.

The group added that Lalong has demonstrated to be the glue and livewire of the incoming administration during the campaigns.

“The office of the SGF is one of the most critical in government. This position determines policy direction of the federal government as regards economy, security, education, and many others,” Adebayo said.

“We are glad to announce that we have found a man who is best suited for the assignment, a proven achiever with a track record of service excellence.

“He is a nationalist who in the last two decades has demonstrated effective leadership and foresight. He is a unifier and a detribalized Nigerian whose capacity sets him apart.

“He is Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State. Indeed, Governor Lalong understands the blueprint of the incoming having worked closely with the President-elect as DG of his campaign council.

“We are proud of his accomplishments as governor for eight years and Speaker of the state assembly. He is well-armed for the job with experience, intellect, and strength of character.

“We are therefore calling on His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to appoint Governor Lalong as SGF. He will surely make a huge difference with all the tools at his disposal”.