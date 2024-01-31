Lalong Attends Plateau APC Stakeholders, Cautions Against Inflammatory Comments

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and leader of the APC in the State, Simon Bako Lalong has said the party has accepted the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Gubernatorial Elections in good faith and is awaiting a copy of the judgement to be able to analyse for future reference and strengthening of Nigeria’s democracy.

Lalong while addressing the party stakeholders at the State Party Headquarters, Kalwa House Jos on Wednesday said the APC remains a strong and united family with dominance in the State despite the recent setback.

He said the Supreme Court which has the final say in Gubernatorial Elections has spoken and as strong democrats who believe in the rule of law, the APC in Plateau State and Nigeria at large have accepted the verdict and retrained their supporters from castigating the Judiciary or making inflammatory comments for peace and stability.

Lalong said it was unfortunate that some people have engaged in over-drive analysis of the Supreme Court judgement without seeing a certified true copy of the judgement to be properly guided.

He said the APC has applied for the certified copy of the judgement to be able to properly digest and see how it can work to enhance its fortunes in future Elections. The judgement according to him is yet to be released to the party.

Senator Lalong however clarified the misconception going around that APC took a pre-election matter to court which was entertained by the High Court, Election tribunals and Appeal court.

He said “APC was never a party to the case between Hon. Kaze Vs PDP or the one between PDP Vs PLASIEC which went up to the Supreme Court and was dismissed against PDP. I want you to know that APC merely used the judgement given against the PDP to file its petition as a post-election matter as provided by law.

‘If you recall, the same issue was raised in Tinubu and Atiku where the tribunal decided that when there is a judgement against a party before an election, any other party can use it as a post-election matter to contest the verdict of an election.

“As far as we are concerned, the judgement which said PDP did not have structure in Plateau State was given in 2021 when the High Court had the jurisdiction to entertain party matters.

“That is what stopped them from contesting in Local Government elections and also nullified Hon. Musa Agah’s victory. I want people including my learned colleagues and the media to wait for the Supreme Court certified judgement before they conclude on the matter”.

The former Labour and Employment Minister thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support to the party and urged the party members to go all out and secure victory in the Saturday rerun elections for Plateau North Senatorial seat and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

While welcoming the APC stakeholders to the meeting, State Chairman Hon. Rufus Bature said the party remains strong and will have to come to terms with the current situation to come out strong.

He assured the party faithful that the 15 House of Assembly members will be sworn in as there is no court order barring their inauguration as it is being peddled.

He also charged them to work hard for the victory of the party in the forthcoming rerun elections for Plateau North Senate and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

A minute silence was observed for victims of attacks in some parts of Plateau State with also a call on the State Government to do the needful in securing the lives of the citizens. The meeting thereafter went into a closed-door session.

The meeting has in attendance the APC Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshewe and his running mate Hon. Pam Bot-Mang, former Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden, APC Deputy National Secretary Hon. Festus Fuanter, Member Representing QuanPan/Mikang/Shendam Federal Constituency Chief John Dafaan, former Speaker Hon. Yakubu Sanda among others.