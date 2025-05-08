Lalong Applauds Tinubu For Appointment Of NCDC Mgt, Board

Share

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, representing Plateau South Senatorial District, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the Board and Management of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), a key initiative aimed at addressing the pressing development challenges facing the sub-region.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening in Jos by his Media Aide, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described the appointments of the Board Chairman, Managing Director, and other members of the management team as well-deserved and an important step toward revitalizing the region.

Lalong congratulated the newly appointed Chairman, Cosmas Akiyir, Managing Director, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, and other appointees, recognizing their outstanding service records at various levels of governance.

He expressed confidence that the team would hit the ground running following Senate confirmation to tackle critical challenges in areas such as humanitarian aid, security, environmental sustainability, healthcare, agriculture, and socio-economic development that continue to affect the North Central region.

The Senator emphasized that the newly appointed management team would play a vital role in advancing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to positively impact the lives of people in the region.

He also expressed gratitude to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and other members of the National Assembly for their swift consideration of the NCDC Bill, which was subsequently passed and assented to by President Tinubu.

Senator Lalong further thanked key stakeholders from the North Central Zone, including National Assembly members, state governors, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, for their unwavering support of the NCDC Bill, which has now become a reality.

