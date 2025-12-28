Lalong Applauds Resurgence Of Cultural Festivals In Plateau South

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen. Simon Bako Lalong, has expressed excitement over the revival of cultural festivals across his constituency, noting that more associations are staging events to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

Lalong made the remarks over the weekend while visiting three Local Government Areas in the Southern Zone of Plateau State to witness end-of-year cultural festivities.

He attended the Myom Cultural Festival in Garkawa, Mikang Local Government Area, accompanied by the Member representing Quaan-Pan, Shendam, and Mikang Federal Constituency, Hon. John Dafaan, and Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, among others.

Describing the event as commendable, Senator Lalong praised the organisers and the traditional council for showcasing the rich history, culture, and traditions of the Myom people.

He pledged to continue representing the community effectively and to ensure the completion of ongoing projects he initiated in the area.

He also announced a donation to support the organisers in sustaining the festival’s momentum.

Senator Lalong further congratulated the community for rejuvenating the cultural fiesta and commended the people of Menkaat for their support and contributions to his political journey, describing it as valuable and encouraging.

The final stop of the day was in Doemak, Quaan-Pan LGA, where he witnessed the traditional wrestling event, Coespan.

He expressed delight that the wrestling competition, which was popular during his youth, is being revived along with other cultural attractions to educate and engage the younger generation.

Lalong, who sponsored the event, also donated cash prizes to the first, second, and third-place winners, and gifted a car to the overall winner.

Speaking at the event, NCDC Managing Director Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil commended the festival and pledged the Commission’s support in leveraging culture and sports to promote peace and security in the region.