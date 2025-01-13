Lalong Appeals To Power Minister Over Neglect Of Plateau South, Central Zone

Share

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has described as unacceptable the continuous neglect of Plateau South and Central Senatorial Districts by the power sector in Nigeria as they remain in darkness despite all efforts and promises by relevant agencies.

Senator Lalong while speaking at the budget defence by the Minister of Power at the Senate said the situation is not only frustrating but also excluding about 70 per cent of the State from economic growth due to lack of power.

He said during his tenure as Governor of Plateau State, he made several efforts and engaged TCN and the Ministry in connecting the two Senatorial Districts to the national grid by paying compensation to land owners and relocating properties on the power corridor as well as providing other critical support.

Despite this, he regrets that the situation is yet to be resolved in spite of recent assurances by the TCN which are yet to be fulfilled.

He therefore appealed to the Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu to immediately bring the long-delayed fulfilment of the dream to an end which will unlock many economic opportunities for the people who are highly agrarian and productive.

Senator Lalong said the Senate will do everything possible to appropriate funds and carry out oversight that will finally make the people feel the Renewed Hope government’s impact.

Share

Please follow and like us: