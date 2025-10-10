Lalong, APC Congratulate Gomwalk On Emergence As Plateau CAN Chairman

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Simon Lalong, alongside the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, led by Rev. Dr. Dunka Gomwalk.

In a Press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described the emergence of Rev. Dr Gomwalk and his executive members as “the will of God,” expressing optimism that their tenure will usher in a new phase of unity, prosperity, and spiritual growth for the Christian community in Plateau and across Nigeria.

Senator Lalong who is also the former Governor urged the new CAN leadership to focus on galvanizing the body of Christ toward spiritual and physical transformation, stressing that the Church must continue to play its divine role in promoting peace, love, compassion, truth, and justice within society.

“The Church has a duty not only to pray for peace and stability but also to guide the society to live according to the principles of Jesus Christ”.

He further encouraged the newly elected executives to foster inter-denominational and inter-religious dialogue as a means of promoting reconciliation and tolerance across different faiths.

While praying for their success, Lalong assured the team of his personal support and goodwill as they begin their tenure.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, in a separate congratulatory message signed by its Acting Publicity Secretary, Shittu Bamaiyi, hailed Rev. Dr. Gomwalk’s election as well-deserved, describing him as a unifying figure with a proven record of missionary zeal and bridge-building across faiths.

The party commended his evangelical work and inclusive leadership style, noting that his influence extends beyond the Christian community.

“Dr. Gomwalk’s passion for peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony has earned him admiration from both Christians and non-Christians alike,” the statement read.

The APC expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Christian Association of Nigeria in Plateau State would record remarkable achievements rooted in love, peace, and unity.

The party also called on all stakeholders to give the new chairman the necessary support to succeed in his divine assignment.

New Telegraph reports that Rev. Dunka Gomwalk of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria bloc emerged as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter and replaces Pastor Kiliyopas Yunana, who acted following the death of the Chairman, Reverend Father Polycap Lubo.

In his acceptance Speech, the new State CAN Chairman Reverend Dunka Gomwalk appreciated the leadership and membership of CAN for the opportunity to serve the body of Christ.

Gomwalk said the trust placed on him will not be betrayed or violated and assured that he will lead with the highest sense of responsibility.