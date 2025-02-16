LaLiga: Valencia Coach Hails Sadiq’s Display In Villarreal Draw

Share

Valencia manager, Carlos Corberán has expressed satisfaction with Umar Sadiq’s contribution in his side’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Sadiq rescued a point for Los Ches in the encounter played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Papa Gueye gave Villarreal the lead around the half hour mark.

Substitute Sadiq then equalised seven minutes from time.

It was the 27-year-old’s maiden goal for Valencia.

Corberán praised the Nigeria international for his impressive performance.

“To be a combative team, with chances in matches, we need all the players.

“Today, in general, I liked those who started and the contribution of those on the bench. We need everyone at their best to achieve this,” he told the club’s official website.

