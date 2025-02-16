LaLiga: Valencia Coach Hails Sadiq’s Display In Villarreal Draw

Valencia manager, Carlos Corberán has expressed satisfaction with Umar Sadiq’s contribution in his side’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal.
Sunday Telegraph reports that Sadiq rescued a point for Los Ches in the encounter played at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Papa Gueye gave Villarreal the lead around the half hour mark.
READ ALSO:
- Barca Face Ban In Referee Corruption Scandal
- Barca On The Verge Of Winning LaLiga Title
- Barca on the verge of wing La Liga Title
Substitute Sadiq then equalised seven minutes from time.
It was the 27-year-old’s maiden goal for Valencia.
Corberán praised the Nigeria international for his impressive performance.
“To be a combative team, with chances in matches, we need all the players.
“Today, in general, I liked those who started and the contribution of those on the bench. We need everyone at their best to achieve this,” he told the club’s official website.