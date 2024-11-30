LaLiga: R’Madrid President To Talks With Ancelotti Over Poor Form

Share

Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, is set to summon the manager of the club, Carlo Ancelotti for crisis talks amid the team’s difficult run of form.

Ancelotti, who is in his second spell with the LaLiga giants, has won 14 trophies across 310 games with the club, including three Champions League titles.

However, their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool this week, has seen their hopes of retaining the crown in doubt.

Los Blancos currently sit 24th in the league phase with two wins and three defeats from five games.

Real are also four points off rivals Barcelona in LaLiga and have scored 14 goals fewer, despite having attacking talent that includes Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jnr and Kylian Mbappe.

This has led to Ancelotti coming under pressure in his role, with the legendary Italian coach facing criticism for Real’s struggles this season.

