LaLiga: Real Madrid Extend Ancelotti’s Contract

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has inked a contract with the team, the club confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday.

This ends rumours that Ancelotti is connected to the Brazilian national squad.

The Italian and the La Liga heavyweights have an agreement that runs through June 2026.

According to ESPN, Ancelotti and club president Florentino Perez had a talk on Thursday, which sped up the talks for a new deal.

“Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30, 2026,” the club said in a statement on Friday.

As group winners, Los Blancos have advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League and are presently leading the league.