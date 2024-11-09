New Telegraph

LaLiga: Real Madrid Close Gap On Barcelona After 4-0 Win Over Osasuna

Jude Bellingham central midfield of Real Madrid and England celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and CA Osasuna at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 7, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, Real Madrid closed the gap on Barcelona in the LaLiga table after their 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick, and Jude Bellingham also netted a goal against the visitors at Santiago Bernabeu.

The victory ensured Real Madrid maintained the second position on the LaLiga table with 27 points from 12 matches.

The Los Blancos are behind leaders Barcelona who have 33 points from the the same number of games.

This means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now six points adrift Barca on the log.

Real Madrid will now face Leganes in their next LaLiga tie after the international break.

