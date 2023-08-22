LALIGA, NWFL entertain fans as Spain triumph over England

It was a moment to wine and dine while also watching the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup where the Spanish Women’s team defeated England 1-0 to draw the curtain on the biggest women’s event in the world. It was howevers not all about winning and dining alone as the Nigeria LALIGA NG and the Nigeria Women Football League deepened their partnership to develop women’s football in Nigeria to emulate the successes of the Spanish team.

Despite turning professional just seven years ago, Spain has already won the Women U-17 FIFA World Cup, the U-20 and now the biggest of them all, the senior Women’s World Cup. During a glamorous event tagged FIFA World Cup Final Watch Party, the LALIGA Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji, revealed LALIGA’s plans to collaborate more with the NWFL to improve female football in Nigeria.

He stated that La Liga has some initiatives like the He-She initiative, Sisterhood, and women’s empowerment, so they are working and talking with the NWFL on a lot of initiatives on how they can make women’s football in Nigeria what it is supposed to be. “We are also looking at how to help boost the economy as regards female football in Nigeria, because at the end of the day, what we want to do is to let people know that the sport on its own is an economy,” Chiji said