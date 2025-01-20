LaLiga: Mbappe’s Brace Took R’Madrid To Top Spot

Share

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to propel his team to a 4-1 victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, taking the reigning champions to the top of La Liga.

Los Blancos capitalised on a perfect weekend as rivals Atletico Madrid suffered a shock loss to Leganes, and Barcelona were held to a draw at Getafe. The results left Madrid two points clear at the summit.

Mbappe, who has found form after an inconsistent start following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, reached 12 league goals with his brace, becoming La Liga’s second-highest scorer behind Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Las Palmas stunned the home side with a goal inside 30 seconds, as Fabio Silva tapped in a cross from Sandro Ramirez. However, Madrid quickly regained control.

After missing an early chance, Mbappe equalised from the penalty spot after Sandro brought down Rodrygo. He then played a key role in Brahim Diaz’s goal, which came from a rebound off Mbappe’s saved shot.

Mbappe’s second goal was a brilliant top-corner finish, assisted by Rodrygo. Although he appeared to have completed a hat-trick before the break, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Madrid’s fourth came through Rodrygo, who finished Fran Garcia’s low cross after a clever pass from Mbappe.

Despite dominating, Madrid had two further goals from Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde ruled out for offside. The match also saw the return of David Alaba after a year-long absence due to a serious knee injury.

With 18 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, Mbappe is proving to be a vital asset for Madrid as they push for another league title.

