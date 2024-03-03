LALIGA Legacy Afterwork Sparks Sports Development Discussion

The LaLiga Legacy Sports Afterwork Business Event in Lagos brought together prominent figures from Spain and Nigeria to explore collaboration opportunities and discuss the growth of the sports ecosystem.

Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos played host to a prestigious gathering as the Spanish Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Office, in collaboration with LALIGA hosted key players in the Nigerian sports industry.

Over 60 leading companies from the country were represented at the LALIGA Legacy Sports Afterwork Business Event. To foster potential cooperation opportunities and forge future partnerships, the event drew notable figures from various sectors, creating a dynamic atmosphere buzzing with possibilities.

Distinguished guests included the Consul General of the Spanish Consulate in Lagos, Jose Maria Ferrer, and the Director of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy, Tomaz Fernández.

Adding to the star-studded line- up were former Super Eagles stars turned LALIGA ambassadors, Mutiu Adeboju and Seyi Olofinjana, who brought their wealth of experience to the discussions and music producers.

The highlight of the evening was the insightful panel discussion featuring NWFL chairperson, Nkechi Obi, who shared valuable insights into the Nigerian sports landscape, and Barrister Beverly Onyejianya, head of sports entertainment and tech at olisa Agbakoba legal.

Also in attendance was Chief Joseph Uzoma Ebowusin, Founder of Giant Brillars Football Club and owner of Mees Palace, Emmanuel Adukwu, adding his unique perspective to the engaging conversations.

The event, held at the prestigious Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy, provided a platform for attendees to connect, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.