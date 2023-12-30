LALIGA: Girona, Atlético Headline Matchday 19

The first LALIGA EA SPORTS matchday of 2024 is a special one, as Matchday 19 marks the midway point of the season and takes place in midweek, which always creates a unique atmosphere. There are several high-profile fixtures coming up on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, which is the first day of LALIGA EA SPORTS football in 2024 and all three of the games taking place that evening are regional rivalries.

The very first fixture of the new year is a Madrid derby clash between Getafe CF and Rayo Vallecano. The action then moves to the Valencian Community for Valencia CF vs Villarreal CF, a game which will see all eyes turn to Marcelino, the recently appointed Villarreal CF coach who brought a lot of success to Mestalla during his time in charge of Valencia CF, not least by winning a Copa del Rey.

Four fixtures follow on the Wednesday of this midweek round, and there is yet another derby, as Granada CF and Cádiz CF meet in the first game of the day. Two games will take place simultaneously at 19:15 CET on Wednesday, namely RC Celta vs Real Betis and Real Madrid vs RCD Mallorca.

Then, at 21:30 CET on Wednesday night, Girona FC have a very difficult test as they host Atlético de Madrid at the Estadi Montilivi. This is a duel between two of the teams who are very much in the title race and two of the squads who have produced the most attractive football so far this season.