LaLiga: Flick Confirms Barcelona’s First- Choice Goalkeeper

Szczesny has been selected more frequently than Inaki Pena as the Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper in recent weeks.

Pena had previously established himself as Barcelona’s first-choice keeper after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury last September.

However, Speaking at a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarter final against Valencia on Thursday, Flick confirmed that Szczesny is the club’s number shot-stopper.

“Szczesny is our first goalkeeper now, it’s confirmed,” Flick said.

“It’s not just about Iñaki or Szczesny, but about the whole team, and we always make decisions that are in the best interest of the team, and that is the approach I want to follow”.

Szczesny made his La Liga debut on January 26 in the 7-1 win over Valencia.

The 34-year-old joined the LaLiga club last year after leaving Juventus.