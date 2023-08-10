LALIGA EA SPORTS Gets Ready For 2023/24 Kick-Off

LALIGA EA SPORTS, Spanish football’s top tier, is once again back and raring to go featuring the biggest clubs on the planet and new world-class talent.

This summer LALIGA entered a new era with a wholescale transformation encompassing brand evolution, strategy, positioning technology, audiovisual and digital innovation, befitting what is now the world’s largest football ecosystem.

The 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS season will once again feature the greatest talents in world football and a host of talented new additions that provide the perfect showcase for what is Europe’s most competitive major league, not only in stadiums but also on screens across the planet.

As always, the start of LALIGA EA SPORTS throws up a host of unmissable storylines. FC Barcelona became the third different club to win the Spanish league title in three seasons last time out and they now head into the new campaign looking to become the first side to retain their crown in half a decade.

But with perennial challengers Real Madrid having made important additions to their squad this off-season and 2021 champions Atlético de Madrid strengthening their team across the board, the reigning champions will have their work cut out.

LALIGA has opened its doors to a host of new signings and world class talent this summer to join established stars such as Robert Lewandowski, Vini Jr, who is perhaps the most exhilarating player in world football right now, and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid made the biggest transfer move in the world this off-season to bring in England international Jude Bellingham and add to a stacked midfield including Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, while FC Barcelona brought in a host of big names to strengthen their chances of retaining the title. Champions League winning captain Cesar Azpilicueta returned to LALIGA with Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, Cote D’Ivoire international and Ligue 1 champion Jonathan Bamba joined Rafa Benitez’s new-look RC Celta side, and proven top-flight goalscorer Alexander Sorloth swapped Real Sociedad for Villarreal CF.

The season starts on Friday, August 11th with UD Almería vs Rayo Vallecano, a match that kicks off a flurry of headline fixtures.