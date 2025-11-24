LaLiga Chief Declares Loyalty To Barça’s Rival Club

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has offered a heartfelt defence of his allegiance to Real Madrid after a club assembly member suggested naming him persona non grata.

New Telegraph reports that despite the proposal drawing some scattered applause, Tebas said the incident brought him ‘Sadness’ rather than anger.

Responding on social media, Tebas made it clear that his commitment to Real Madrid stretches back nearly his entire life.

Tebas Insists His Madrid Loyalty Runs Deep

He said, “I’ve been a [Real] Madrid fan since I was six. No one imposed it on me; I chose it. Madridismo doesn’t come from a membership card or a seat in the directors’ box. It comes from millions of anonymous fans who suffer and celebrate with their team.”

The LaLiga boss expressed frustration over accusations labelling him anti-Madrid, calling such claims painful and unfounded.

Instead, he argued that his decisions are rooted in his desire to see a strong, competitive league that benefits every team, including Real Madrid themselves. Without a healthy ecosystem, Tebas warned, even Europe’s most successful clubs risk losing their shine.

He also aimed at Real Madrid’s current leadership, criticising what he described as “mega-projects” that weaken the very league structure that helped the club grow into a global powerhouse. According to Tebas, defending LaLiga is directly tied to defending Real Madrid’s legacy and future.

LaLiga President Fires Back At Critics

Tebas concluded his remarks with a defiant declaration, emphasising that neither political manoeuvring nor public criticism can break his decades-long connection to the club.

He maintains that, regardless of attempts to sideline him from Real Madrid’s story, his passion for the team remains intact.

“They can call me ‘persona non grata.’ They can try to erase me,” he wrote. “But they cannot erase what I’ve felt since I was six.”

For Tebas, his ongoing leadership of LaLiga — and the reforms he advocates — represent his way of safeguarding the broader football ecosystem that enabled Real Madrid to rise to their current stature.