Share

Barcelona will go to the National Sports Council (CSD) of the Spanish Administrative Court over the registration cases of two of their players, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

The Blaugrana remain hopeful that the administrative court will allow them to register both players and overrule the decision made by La Liga and the Spanish Federation.

The football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano disclosed this in a post via his X account on Saturday, January 4.

“Barcelona confirm they will go to CSD court for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration cases. More to follow next week,” Romano tweeted.

READ ALSO:

“OFFICIAL: La Liga and Spanish Federation RFEF have jointly decided to REJECT Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registrations for Barcelona. Barcelona will go to court.”

La Liga had officially unregistered Olmo and Victor off their website as players registered for Barcelona.

Barring a twist, Olmo and Victor will not be able to play for the Catalan club for the rest of the season.

La Liga regulations state that players cannot be registered twice for the same club in the same season.

Share

Please follow and like us: