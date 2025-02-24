New Telegraph

LaLiga: Ancelotti Praises Modric After Stunning Goal In Real Madrid’s Win

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has described Luka Modric as a gift for football.

Ancelotti made this remark after the 39-year-old midfielder scored a spectacular goal in their 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday.

Modric opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Vinícius Júnior added a second late in the game.

The victory helped Madrid keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.

Modric is no longer a regular starter for Ancelotti, having made just nine league starts this season and another 15 substitute appearances, but he remains an important figure in the dressing room.

“Modric is a gift for football,” Ancelotti said.

“He should keep going for as long as he wants to. Whatever he does, he does well. Football, and we at Real Madrid, have been lucky to have him as a legend. He has been a gift, with his quality and his professionalism.”

