LaLiga: Ancelotti Gives Reason Why R’Madrid Lost 1- 0 To Espanyol

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed why his team was defeated 1-0 against Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday night.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Espanyol, thanks to a late goal from Carlos Romero.

Vinicius Junior’s goal in the first half was canceled after Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have fouled Espanyol’s Pol Lozano in the build-up during the encounter.

The hosts kept Ancelotti’s side at bay in the second half, with the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham all having their efforts saved by Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Speaking at his post-match interview, Ancelotti said the hosts defended and played really well against Los Blancos.

According to the Italian, it was a difficult game for Real Madrid, who had a goal disallowed, hit the post, and had 20 shots on goal.

“It was a difficult, tough game. We did some things well, we had good control, especially in the second half. We had a goal disallowed, hit the post, and had 20 shots on goal,” Ancelotti said.

“The game was under control, but Espanyol, who played very well on the counterattack, caught us off guard and scored. They had the game they wanted.”

He added, “Espanyol played really well. They defended very well, it was what they had to do.

“We could’ve done better, but it wasn’t as bad as the result reflects. We had chances. We are still in the fight, and we have to look to the next game.”

