LaLiga: 14 Clubs Qualify For Copa Del Rey Round Of 16

Fourteen clubs have so far qualified for the Copa del Rey round of 16 following the conclusion of Sunday’s round of 32 fixtures.

Elche thrashed Las Palmas 4-0 to advance to th,e round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Goals from Rodri Mendoza, David Affengruber, Jose Salinas, and Nicolas Fernandez gave Elche the victory over the visitors.

Also, Real Sociedad defeated Ponferradina 2-0, and Celta Vigo won 3-2 against Racing.

Already qualified for the round of 16, alongside Elche and Real Sociedad, are Barcelona, Osasuna, Celta Vigo, Real Betis, Rayo, Getafe, Ourense, Leganés, Almería, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, and Pontevedra.

Some of the remaining round of 32 fixtures will take place today and tomorrow.

Real Madrid will tackle Deportivo Minera on Monday night, while Valencia will face Eldense.

