Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Community Leader, 2 Others In Sokoto

Armed bandits suspected to be Lakurawa insurgents have launched another attack and assassinated the village head of Sayinna in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Special Adviser to the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Garzali Raccah, confirmed the incident, saying that during the attack, the bandits allegedly killed the village head, Malam Murtala Sa’ad, and another resident for their involvement and support of vigilante groups aimed at addressing security challenges in the area.

According to Raccah, the bandits, suspected to be Lakurawa, launched a coordinated attack targeting the village head around 1:30 am on Thursday.

The armed men stormed the village, opening fire on residents. Two people were killed: Murtala Sa’adu, 47, the village head of Sayinna, and his neighbor, Ibrahim Mai-Kudi.

Operation FANSAN YANMA troops arrived at the scene to rescue the community, taking the bodies to the hospital and beginning patrols to prevent further attacks.

The bandits killed the village head of Sanyinna, Malam Murtala Sa’ad, and a Fulani man who happened to be a neighbor to the traditional ruler.

Both victims had been leaders of the vigilante groups in the community.

Their participation in and support of the vigilante groups, which are against the bandits’ interests, reportedly led to the attack and assassination.

An eyewitness stated that Lakurawa had prohibited anyone from joining vigilante groups in the area.

The council expressed sadness over the incident, describing Malam Sa’ad as a committed and hardworking person who remained resolute toward peace and stability in his domain.

The council also suspects a bandit member, Buba Holo, of being involved in the attack and assassination of the traditional ruler.

This attack is part of a series of recent raids by the Lakurawa bandits in Sokoto State.

According to reports, the bandits have attacked several villages in Kebbe and Tambuwal, destroying homes, looting property, and forcing residents to flee.