Lakurawa Terrorists Kill At Least 34 Persons In Attack On Kebbi Communities

At least 34 persons are feared dead after suspected Lakurawa terrorists carried out attacks on several rural communities in the Arewa Local Government Area on Wednesday.

According to local and security sources, the gunmen stormed villages in the remote border district, opening fire on residents in what survivors described as highly organised and indiscriminate assaults.

Breakdowns from security sources indicate that 16 people were killed in Mamunu, five in Awashaka, three in Masama, while two people each lost their lives in five other affected villages. The attacks triggered panic, forcing many residents to flee their homes as the assailants stormed homes and shot at civilians.

Security operatives have since been deployed to the area to secure the communities, assist survivors, and block possible escape routes for the attackers. Tracking operations are also ongoing. Confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said further details would be provided as investigations continue.