Following Wednesday’s report on bandits planting explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara State, killing travellers, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has claimed that the newly formed terror group Lakurawa is the mastermind of the explosion.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dalijan on Thursday.

The Police Commissioner said members of the dreaded insurgent group were seen around the scene of the incident shortly before the explosion.

Dalijan said planting of explosive devices was a new development in the North-West state.

He also said though Zamfara has had a long battle with deadly bandits, they don’t have the capacity to plant explosive devices

“This Lakurawa (group) when they were dislodged by the Army in Sokoto and Kebbi, the rest of them that survived the military onslaught were trying to find new enclaves.

“As they were passing that village to Birnin-Gwari forest, they planted a bomb under a bridge.

“Then a motorist was passing and stepped on it. It exploded and killed the driver and three other people were seriously injured,” he stated

