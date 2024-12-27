Lakurawa: Sokoto Donates N20m, Foods To Families Of Military Airstrike Victims

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has donated N20 million, 100 bags of food to victims’ families of military airstrike.

No fewer than 10 people were killed in the airstrike while pursuing bandits in Gidan Bisa village of Silame Local Government Area in the early hours of today.

According to the Chairman of the area, Abubakar Gitta Rana, the incident occurred at about 6am when two military fighter jets erroneously dropped bombs in the village, leaving 10 villagers and many live – stock dead.

Aliyu, in company of the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magarakarda Wamakko and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, defied the difficult terrain of the village and joined other villagers for the funeral prayers for the deceased.

The governor while condoling the community described the incident as unfortunate and an act destined to happen by the Almighty Allah.

He said: “The military jets were on their mission to eliminate criminals armed groups terrorizing the state, and mistakenly bombed innocent people of this community.

“We consider this as a mistake because the same military had on several occasions successfully raided so many criminal hideouts in the state.”

The governor further said a thorough investigation would be conducted to find out what led to the avoidable mistake, so as to guard against its recurrence.

Aliyu also prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased, and give their families the strength to bear the loss.

