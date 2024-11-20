Lakurawa: Senate Calls For Military-Community Synergy To Fight Terrorism

Share

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate called on the military to collaborate with local communities to establish early warning systems to counter the infiltration of the violent terrorist group, Lakurawa, into Northern Nigeria.

This resolution followed an alarm raised by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) over the group’s deadly attack in Mera village, Kebbi State, on November 8.

New Telegraph reports that the attack reportedly claimed the lives of 20 soldiers.

Lawmakers, however, warned that failure to act decisively could allow Lakurawa to expand its operations, threatening national stability.

During deliberations at the plenary on November 20, the Senate called on the Federal Government to deploy an assessment team to the affected areas to evaluate damages and provide relief for victims’ families.

READ ALSO:

Also, Strengthening military presence and vigilance in affected communities to prevent the group from re-establishing or expanding their operations was suggested by the Senate.

Additionally, the Federal Government was urged to take immediate and decisive action to prevent further attacks and ensure the group does not entrench itself further in the region.

The Senate emphasized that collaboration with local communities is critical for developing early warning systems that can help detect and prevent future incursions by terrorist groups.

Share

Please follow and like us: