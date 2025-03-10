Lakurawa Militants Kill 13, Raze Seven Communities In Kebbi 

Share

On Sunday, the notorious Lakurawa bandits launched a devastating attack in Kebbi State, killing at least 13 people and razing down no fewer than eight villages in the Arewa Local Government Area.

New Telegraph gathered that the attack was confirmed to be a reprisal for the killing of the Lakurawa leader, Maigemu, by a combined security force in Kebbi State.

According to local sources, the assailants targeted the Birnin Dede community, killing 13 people and setting several villages ablaze.

The attackers spared only one village, which was guarded by the Army.

The Chairman of Arewa Local Government Council, Sani Aliyu, confirmed the attack and stated that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

He recalled that the combined security forces, with the support of Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, had recently killed the Lakurawa bandits’ kingpin, Maigemu, as part of efforts to curb armed groups in the North-West state.

The Kebbi State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Nafiu Abubakar, was unreachable for comments on the incident.

