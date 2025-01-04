Lakurawa Kills 2 Policemen, Rustle Over 200 Cows In Kebbi

Share

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have killed two policemen and stolen more than 200 cows in an attack on Natsini village, Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the attack occurred on Thursday, January 2, around 11 p.m. near a checkpoint along the Augie/Kangiwa road.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, numbering over 50 and riding on motorcycles, overpowered the officers stationed at the checkpoint before proceeding to the village to rustle the cattle.

Aliyu Gulma, chairman of Argungu Local Government Area, confirmed the incident and disclosed that a security meeting had been convened to discuss the matter.

He added that the state government had ordered security operatives to track down the attackers and recover the stolen livestock.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Abubakar, was unavailable for comments at the time of filing this report.

