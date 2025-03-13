Lakurawa: Gov Idris Seeks Establishment Of Military Base At Border

Share

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has requested the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to establish a Military Operational Base (MOB) at the border to counter the Lakurawa bandits’ incessant attacks on communities along the Nigeria-Niger boundary.

Governor Idris made this request in response to the bandits’ recently employed hit-and-run attack tactics.

Idris, visibly disturbed by the devastating effects of the bandits’ activities, disclosed his plan during a meeting with residents of Gesse ll Housing, Birnin Kebbi, at his residence on Wednesday night.

Having visited the affected villages earlier, he announced that he had contacted the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to request the immediate establishment of a Military Operational Base at the border.

According to Governor Idris, the bandits have been attacking innocent villagers in Arewa Local Government, killing dozens, destroying houses, and stealing valuable properties before fleeing to neighboring Sokoto State and Niger Republic.

Although satisfied with the joint security task force’s efforts, Idris acknowledged that the new tactics require a fresh approach with more personnel and sophisticated weapons.

To support the joint task force, the Governor has provided four additional Hillux vehicles for a revised strategic operation. He emphasized that protecting lives and properties is the primary responsibility of any responsible government, stating, “I am fully committed to that, at all costs and by all means.”

In response to the attacks, the government has established an internally displaced persons camp (IDP) and is conducting a stock-taking of properties lost in the Birnin Debe, Dan Marke, and Tambo villages.

The leader of the Gesse ll residents, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’atto, expressed gratitude to Governor Idris for fulfilling his pledge to provide streetlights, additional road projects, and an Islamiya school, according to Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Advisers on Communication and Strategy to the Kebbi State Governor.

